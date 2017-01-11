Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Aisha Buhari's aide calls a critic 'bastard' on Facebook

Abuja - Special Assistant to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, Adebisi Alumide-Ajayi, was so mad at one of her critics on Facebook yesterday that she referred to one of them as an 'Omoale' which in Yoruba means 'Bastard'.

One of her critics apparently abused her and she wasted no time to blast the person.

She however took down the post and also apologized to her followers...

- News 24