Akeredolu under pressure to 'bow' to Tinubu

Ondo - A legal practitioner, Olukayode Ajule, has urged the Ondo state governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu, to make peace with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other influential leaders of the APC across the country ahead of the governor’s inauguration come 24, February, 2017, Naij reports.

Ajule urges Akeredolu to use this opportunity to serve the Ondo people diligently by justifying their faith in him.

According to leadership, Ajule, who said despite the circumstances and drama surrounding the emergence of the governor-elect as the party’s candidate, the best time to forge unity is now.



He said the emergence Akeredolu at that party primary, no doubt, underscored the true nature of the people of Ondo state.



Ajule said: “I am pleased to write to you today, the first day of the Year 2017. Do accept my best wishes and prayers for a wonderful and fulfilling new year.



“As you may have realised by now, the realities of governance differ from the assumptions of campaign promises and the task ahead requires objectivity.

The Ondo State governor-elect, last month, suggested former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu is not more than a state level leader of the All Progressives Congress according to News24.



Akeredolu said, mentioning Tinubu in his victory speech, after he specially acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari and party chairman John Odigie-Oyegun could have necessitated inclusion of “36 or 37” leaders – referring to the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

- News 24