Al-Mizan Newspaper denies links with Shiite sect

Kaduna - The Kaduna NUJ earlier announced that Al-Mizan has been de-registered because of its links to the Shiite sect, reports Pulse.ng

Al-Mizan Newspaper has denied to have links to the notorious Shiite sect after being dergistered by the Kaduna union of journalists.

The Newspaper, in a statement said “Al-Mizan like other vernacular papers is a Hausa Newspaper and not a religious newspaper and does not belong to any Shi’ite

organization as wrongly depicted by the dissolved EXCO.More so, the Al-Mizan chapel is one of the 13 chapels of the Nigerian Union of Journalists Kaduna Council

under which are several other Hausa newspapers that include Al-Mizan Newspaper, Gamji Newspaper, Dillaliya Newspaper, Kunnen Gari Newspaper, Dimokuradiyya Newspaper and Pointer Express which was duly registered with the Union after satisfying all the requirements.”

“It is overwhelming to hear a dissolved EXCO engaging in illegality and declaring the deregistration of the Al-Mizan newspaper and the chapel. We wish to call on all and sundry to disregard the illegal deregistration announced by the desperate dissolved EXCO.” The statement added.

Al-Mizan Newspaper also said that it is privately owned by Mizani Publication Limited.

