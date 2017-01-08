Hello 

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Ambode may drop five commissioners

08 January 2017, 12:32Lekan Oladeinde

Lagos - Strong indications have emerged that Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State may drop no fewer than five commissioners in an impending cabinet reshuffle.

There were rumours on Saturday that five commissioners had resigned.

The rumours were later debunked by top government officials, reports Punch.

There are, however, reports that Governor Ambode was not happy with the performance and attitude of some of his commissioners and that he had made up his mind to change them.

Also read: Ambode sacks 57 Executive Secretaries of LG councils

Already, three vacancies exist in the cabinet, following the sack of three commissioners in October, 2016.

News 24 recalls that Ambode fired the three commissioners exactly a year after they were appointed into office.

The commissioners were those of Tourism, Folorunsho Folarin-Coker; Finance, Dr. Mustapha Akinkunmi and Transport, Dr. Ekundayo Mobereola

- News 24

Tags apc akinwunmi ambode lagos state cabinet reshuffle
Army denies CD claim on killings of 2 000 Igbo youths

08 January 2017, 09:02
