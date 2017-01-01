Hello 

FULL TEXT: Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians.

Amnesty International condemns execution of prisoners in Edo

01 January 2017, 09:09

Benin City - Amnesty International, AI, has condemned the execution of three death row prisoners by the Edo State government on December 23, 2016, reports Today.ng

The organisation also urged the Nigerian authorities, including state governments to return to a moratorium on executions, with a view of abolishing the death penalty.

AI said in a statement on Thursday by its Country Acting Director, Makmid Kamara, that executions in Edo state is a “backward step in the global trend towards abolition of the death penalty.”

Also read:Buhari failed to pursue military killings of suspects - Amnesty International

The statement read in part, “Amnesty International strongly condemns the executions on December 23 2016 of three death row prisoners in Benin City prison by the Edo State government and calls on authorities in Nigeria not to carry out any further executions of death row prisoners.

 “We urge the Nigerian government, including all states in the federation, to return to a moratorium on executions, with a view of abolishing the death penalty”.

Read more at Today.ng


- News24

PHOTO: Nigerian man choked to death by South African police

31 December 2016, 21:03
