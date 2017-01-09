Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Amnesty records more cases of Boko Haram abductions

Abuja - Over 40 cases of mass abduction have been recorded in Nigeria since the Islamic militant Boko Haram sect kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

This emerged on Monday as the West African country marked 1 000 days since the abduction of the schoolgirls at Chibok government school in Borno State.

Amnesty International said it had documented at least 41 other cases of mass abductions by Boko Haram since 2014.

The rights groups said many of the attacks committed by the group, including deliberate killing of civilians, rape, destruction of homes, bombing of places of worship, markets and other civilian structures, constituted war crimes.

“Those responsible should be brought to justice in fair trials without recourse to the death penalty,” said Makmid Kamara, Acting Country Director for Amnesty International Nigeria.

The organization said 1 000 days after the abduction of 276 school girls in Chibok, government must redouble its efforts to ensure the release of the girls and other victims of mass abduction.

While the government is making considerable efforts to recover the 195 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram’s custody, Amnesty is concerned victims of less publicised abductions have not benefited from comparable efforts to secure their release.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has carried out a violent campaign against civilians through killings, bombings, abductions and looting.

Towns and villages have been pillaged northeast of the country.

- CAJ News