Amnesty slams ruling on Shell spills on Niger Delta

Lagos - A United Kingdom High Court ruling that
Niger Delta communities devastated by oil spills cannot sue Shell could rob
them of justice and allow multinationals to commit abuses overseas.
This is according Amnesty International, which is disappointed
by the ruling delivered on Thursday.
The court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell cannot be held
responsible for the actions of its Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum
Development Company of Nigeria Ltd.
This is despite the company having profited from decades of
abuses and environmental destruction in the Niger Delta.
“This ruling sets an
especially dangerous precedent,” said Joe Westby, Campaigner on Business and
Human Rights at Amnesty International.
He said if it stands, then the UK Courts have given free
rein to multinational companies based in the UK to abuse human rights overseas.
“Poor communities and developing countries will pay the
price. This is a deeply depressing reminder of the impunity enjoyed by powerful
corporations, and a blow to other communities in the Niger Delta who are still
awaiting justice.”
Two Nigerian communities brought separate legal actions
against Royal Dutch Shell and its Nigerian subsidiary in 2016. The first claim
was brought on behalf of 2 335 people from the Bille Kingdom, a fishing
community whose environment has been devastated by oil spills over the past
five years.
The second claim was on behalf of the Ogale Community in
Ogoniland which consists of around 40 000 people.
Over several years there have been repeated oil spills from
Shell’s pipelines in Ogoniland which have still not been cleaned up.
The communities are expected to appeal Thursday’s ruling.
“We hope and expect that the court of appeal will overturn
this decision to show that the UK justice system will provide remedy to
impoverished communities who suffer serious abuse caused by UK corporations,”
said Westby.
- CAJ News