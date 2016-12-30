Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has release his prophetic message for 2017.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Anambra donates land to FG for Industrial park

Awka - The Anambra government has donated 80 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of an automotive industrial park in the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah, at the site in Unubi on Thursday.

The land was donated by three communities–Akwaihedi and Unubi in Nnewi South Local Government Area and Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Obiano said that the land was half of what was requested by the Federal Government from the state for the automotive industrial park.

“I commend the three communities for accepting to donate this land we are presenting today, which is half of what the Federal Government requested.

“We believe that when we begin to see the benefits, we will donate more.

“Anambra has the least land mass in the country and erosion is further depleting our land; so we do not have land to give to anyone for free.

“But we have seen that this government wants effective partnership with states; that is why we are donating this,” he said.

According to him, the Certificate of Occupancy had a caveat stating that the land must be developed within 18 months.

The minister, in his remarks, thanked the people of thee state for their hospitality and resolve to give out the land.

He also gave assurance that work would start on the land, assuring that the benefits of the park in terms of development and employment would be derived.

The minister stressed that the Federal Government was passionate about partnership with states.

“From childhood, I have always known Anambra people to be very industrious; you cannot talk about industrialisation in Nigeria without talking about the state, particularly Nnewi.

“When I was called upon to serve, I told myself that we must industrialise Nigeria and Anambra is the right place to start achieving that.

“This partnership being entered into will boost infrastructure in Anambra and also provide employment opportunities,” he said.

The minister said that the park, when fully functional, would attract investors to the state.

The event was attended by Mr Aminu Jalau, the Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council and traditional rulers of some communities in the state.

-NAN





- NAN