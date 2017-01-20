A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Angry MMM participant threatens to kill MMM founder over non-payment

Lagos - An investor in the MMM scheme has written to the support arm of the platform threatening to kill the founder of the Ponzi scheme, Sergey Mavrodi, with African magic if his money is not paid back in two weeks.

The investor also declared his readiness to kill his MMM guider and the person who refereed the scheme to him.

Since the return of the scheme on January 13 after a month break, confidence in MMM has been declining with participants questioning its mode of operation and faulting explanations offered by guiders.



When MMM resumed this year, it promised to attend to all payment (Get Help) requests of low income investors, while accounts of higher investors were frozen.



But investors in the scheme were shocked when payment (Get Help) requests by all participants were removed by the scheme.

See his message below:

- News 24