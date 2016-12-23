Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Angry youths stone Governor El-Rufai over herdsmen killings

Kaduna - The convoy of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai was pelted with stones by angry youths in Southern Kaduna, Naij reports.

The youths who were protesting the continuous killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen attacked El-Rufai and Barnabas Bantex, his deputy, were on their way to Jema’a local government area in Southern Kaduna.

The attack on the governor’s convoy was as a result of rising tension in Kafanchan after a 24-hour curfew imposed by local government authorities.



“I and the deputy governor took oath of office to protect lives and property of all citizens and we are committed to ensuring that this is achieved,” El-Rufai said at the palace of Muhammadu Muhammadu, emir of Jema’a.



El-Rufai said his administration was working hard to ensure the safety of lives and property urging the youth not to take laws into their hands in the event of any crisis.



He equally tasked traditional rulers to caution their subjects against violence.

A group of women on Tuesday in Kafanchan area of Kaduna State protested naked against Governor Nasir El-Rufai over killings in the area according to News24.

The women who went rampage during the protest destroyed several cars in the governor's entourage.

- News 24