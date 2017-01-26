Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

APC angry at Senator Sani for verbally attacking Buhari

26 January 2017, 13:17

Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written to Senator Shehu Sani over his recent utterances regarding the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari, Thisday reports.

Sani, 49, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District yesterday, January 26, faulted the letter written to the Senate by President Buhari on the resolution for sack of the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Babachair Lawal.

In response to the letter in which President Buhari turned down the call for Lawal’s resignation, Sani said he was shocked that the president could be misled to write such a letter.

He described the letter as “the funeral service for anti-corruption fight” in the country.

APC’s national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun drafted a letter yesterday evening to be sent to the senator inviting him to the party’s headquarters in Abuja to discuss his criticism of the president’s handling of the allegations of corruption levelled against Lawal.

About a month ago, the Nigerian Senate’s ad-hoc committee on the Humanitarian crisis in the North East chaired by Sani indicted Lawal on handing out of fraudulent contracts in the IDP camps in the northeast.

In his letter to the Senate, President Buhari wondered how the Senate arrived at the call for Lawal's removal when the SGF was never called upon by a Senate panel or the committee itself to defend himself.

News24 previously reported that Senator Shehu Sani reacting to the letter sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the senate described the current anti-corruption war of the president as a farce.‎

President Muhammadu Buhari had rejected the recommendation of the senate for the sack of Babachir Lawal as secretary to the government of the federation, SGF.

- News 24

Tags apc shehu sani muhammadu buhari
Northerners attack Obasanjo for supporting Igbo presidency

26 January 2017, 10:19
