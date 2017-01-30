Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Lagos - Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, January 30, 2017, Naij reports.

Suleiman was summoned after an earlier attempt to arrest him in Ekiti was foiled by the state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

He reportedly told his followers to kill any Fulani herdsman trying to attack him or his church since the country’s leaders have refused to speak out against the attacks of Christians in the north.



A statement from the church with the title: ‘Attention!!! - This is an official information from the ministry’, stated: “As against the earlier call for Christians to come out enmass for a protest march to the Abuja DSS office on Monday with Apostle Johnson Suleiman, we wish to take a different position on the matter for the sake of Peace.



“The Department of State Security (DSS) has sent a formal invitation to Apostle Johnson Suleiman to appear before its officials on Monday 30th January 2017.



“We ask all Christians to stay away from the planned protest and PRAY for the nation. We can almost agree that this is not a war but an invitation.



“Apostle Johnson Suleiman is a man of God and has the nation at heart; we do not want nobody or group to use the current situation to create anarchy in the system.”



The statement said Suleiman appreciates the love and support he had received so far since his attempted arrest in Ekiti state.



“He wishes that we crown this up with a CALL TO PRAY rather than the protest march.



“Once again, we urge Christians to PRAY FERVENTLY for the PEACE OF THE NATION and the nullification of the plans of the enemies of this nation,” the statement added.

News24 previously reported that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State alleged that Department of State Services has perfected plans to detain and prosecute Apostle Johnson Suleiman and Bishop David Oyedepo.

