Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Apostle Suleiman honours DSS invitation

Abuja - The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, on Monday evening honoured the invitation extended to him by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

He was alleged to have made some inciting statements capable of causing disaffection among Nigerians.

The cleric who was initially billed to visit the DSS Headquarters by 10.00am, did not arrive at the agency’s office until 7.45pm.

The Cable reports that he arrived at the office of the agency in the company of two governors, who did not want to be named.

He had to wait for another 4O minutes as the people to question him were not immediately available, reports Premium Times.

Apostle Suleiman was released before 11 p.m after making a statement to the service.

The security agency summoned the controversial cleric after a video surfaced showing him calling on his congregation to kill Fulani herdsmen to protect themselves.

- News 24