Apostle Suleiman sacks pastor for using church name to register in MMM

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.
Lagos - Apostle Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has sacked a pastor for participating in Ponzi scheme MMM.
Pastor Joseph Aiyedun, who was in charge of one of the OFM branches in Abia State, was removed because he was participating in the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM), a Ponzi scheme.
In a statement signed by Pastor David Apelorioye, the head of admin at OFM the scheme was satanic and the pastor was subsequently removed.
The statement from the church sacking Pastor Aiyedun reads thus: "The management of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide is using this medium to react to a news making the rounds on the social media regarding one of his pastors who used the ministry's name to register for the MMM scheme.
"Ordinarily, the church would not have reacted to the story because of falsehoods being published regularly by some blogs and news websites whose credibility are questionable.
"But after a thorough investigation by the church authority, it was established that one of our branch pastors in Aba, Pastor Joseph Aiyedun, indeed participated in the scheme."
"The church authority decided to expel Pastor Aiyedun not because he registered for the ponzi scheme but because he involved the ministry's name in the satanic adventure.
"And we discovered that he was able to use the ministry's name because he had access to the account of his branch which itself is against the church's guidelines and a fraud likely to have been carried out in connivance with the branch's account department. We are still investigating further to unravel the whole activities.
"Of the OFM's 200 churches in Nigeria alone and its 800 branches in 51 nations of the world, it is possible for any of the pastors to go astray and be corrected.
"In fact, we discovered that Pastor Aiyedun, including some other members of OFM, did the scheme before our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman made the warning last year against MMM, but Pastor Aiyedun was fired because he did it with the ministry's name as the OFM rules forbid any of its pastors access to the account except people in the account department."
