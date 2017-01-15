Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Armed Forces Remembrance: Wike sets up N100m scheme for ex-servicemen

15 January 2017, 20:12

Port Harcourt - Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has set up a N100 million empowerment scheme to assist legionnaires and families of fallen ex-servicemen.

Wike announced this while addressing legionnaires at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

He said the scheme was in recognition of the sacrifice legionnaires and their deceased colleagues made for the country.

“The empowerment scheme aims to show the families of late ex-servicemen and their living colleagues that we appreciate the sacrifices they made for the country.

“We don’t want the families of our late ex-servicemen left behind to suffer.

“The Nigerian Legion should carefully manage the scheme to ensure that widows of late ex-servicemen and other legionnaires benefit to enable them set up businesses to sustain themselves,” he pleaded.

The governor said that recent successes recorded in the North-East were proof that the Armed Forces were committed to restoring peace in the country.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs for strengthening the military and urged Nigerians to emulate servicemen.

He called on wealthy citizens to appreciate and support legionnaires and their families.

Also read: Wike signs Rivers 2017 Budget

Speaking, the branch Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Rivers, Retired Col. Wilberforce Josiah, commended the governor for his support to legionnaires in the state.

Josiah assured that legionnaires would continue to promote peace and unity of the country.

Highlight of the occasion was the Guard of Honour and release of pigeons by the governor to signify peace.

The Wreath was laid and prayers offered for the repose of fallen ex-servicemen and the living.

Some dignitaries who attended the celebration included Rivers Deputy Govenor, Ipalibo Banigo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra and security chiefs.

- NAN

