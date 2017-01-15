Armed Forces Remembrance: Wike sets up N100m scheme for ex-servicemen

Port Harcourt - Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has set up a N100
million empowerment scheme to assist legionnaires and families of fallen
ex-servicemen.
Wike announced this while addressing legionnaires at the
2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Sunday in Port Harcourt.
He said the scheme was in recognition of the sacrifice
legionnaires and their deceased colleagues made for the country.
“The empowerment scheme aims to show the families of late
ex-servicemen and their living colleagues that we appreciate the sacrifices
they made for the country.
“We don’t want the families of our late ex-servicemen left
behind to suffer.
“The Nigerian Legion should carefully manage the scheme to
ensure that widows of late ex-servicemen and other legionnaires benefit to
enable them set up businesses to sustain themselves,” he pleaded.
The governor said that recent successes recorded in the
North-East were proof that the Armed Forces were committed to restoring peace
in the country.
He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs
for strengthening the military and urged Nigerians to emulate servicemen.
He called on wealthy citizens to appreciate and support
legionnaires and their families.
Also read: Wike signs Rivers 2017 Budget
Speaking, the branch Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in
Rivers, Retired Col. Wilberforce Josiah, commended the governor for his support
to legionnaires in the state.
Josiah assured that legionnaires would continue to promote
peace and unity of the country.
Highlight of the occasion was the Guard of Honour and
release of pigeons by the governor to signify peace.
The Wreath was laid and prayers offered for the repose of
fallen ex-servicemen and the living.
Some dignitaries who attended the celebration included
Rivers Deputy Govenor, Ipalibo Banigo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly,
Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra and security
chiefs.
- NANFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- NAN