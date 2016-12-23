Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Army alerts public to fleeing Boko Haram terrorists

23 December 2016, 06:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing to different parts of the country and elsewhere following the ongoing final clearance of their hideouts in Sambisa forest.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen. Sani Usman on Thursday, therefore, advised members of the public, especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, to be “extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.”

Also read: Fleeing Boko Haram terrorists now disguise as menial workers – Army

“The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.

- NAN

Tags abuja boko haram
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

WATCH: Nigerian soldiers cooking jollof rice in forest

23 December 2016, 09:31
This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.