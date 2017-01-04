Army bans soldiers from posting on social media

Oyebade said this when he represented the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46, which held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna.

“It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation. Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. “While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that.



News 24 recalls that in December 2016, a video clip went viral on social media of soldiers complaining bitterly about lack of food and water for troops after the capture of one of Boko Haram’s major stronghold, Alagarno.

