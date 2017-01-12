Hello 

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Army captures Boko Haram doctor, 963 other suspects

12 January 2017, 08:21

Maiduguri - The Nigerian Army has arrested a medical doctor who usually treat wounded Boko Haram terrorists, reports Leadership

The doctor was among the 964 terrorists arrested in the last one week.

The arrest of the terrorists was disclosed by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor while updating the public on the operational activities of the command in the past one week.

He said  the more than 100 members of the sect were killed in the final onslaught to clear the remnants of the insurgents.

He added that activities of the week under review indicated that the Boko Haram terrorists were in total disarray, adding that troops are heavily moving round Sambisa and axis to ensure that the insurgents don’t find a stronghold any more.

He, however, said the successes were not achieved without challenges as the military lost some its officers and soldiers in the encounter.

- News 24

