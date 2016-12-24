Army chief Buratai salutes soldiers for insurgency fight

Maiduguri - The Chief of Army staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai
has commended the efforts and sacrifices of gallant officers and men of the
Nigerian Army currently engaged in the counter insurgency operations in the
North East and other operations across the country and abroad.
Buratai gave the commendation in a Christmas and New Year
message to the the personnel.
“I congratulate you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty
in these endeavours. I want to urge you all to maintain the momentum and remain
steadfast as we continue to professionally and responsively carryout our
constitutional roles.
“On my part, I will continue to ensure that troops’ welfare
and that of their families, remains my utmost priority.
“Let me reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment
to providing the Nigerian Army with the requisite support for us to perform our
duties.
“The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
President Muhammadu Buhari, has pledged his total support to the Armed Forces
to bring all ongoing operations to an end in favour of our dear country.
“This festive season heralds peace as well as a time for
merriment, sober reflection and introspection. I enjoin us all to continue to
pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades and
the wellbeing of the families of our brave fallen heroes,” the army said.
While thanking the officers and men for the good job they
had done in 2016, he said they should look forward to “making greater progress
in 2017.”
“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he
said.
- NAN
