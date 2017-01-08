Hello 

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Army denies CD claim on killings of 2 000 Igbo youths

08 January 2017, 09:02

Awka -  The Nigerian Military has denied the ‘mass killing of Igbo youths’ allegation by the Campaign for Democracy (CD).

Col. Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director Military Public Relations of the eighty two Division of the Nigerian Military, Enugu, denied the allegation in a statement in Awka on Sunday.

He described the net publication ascribed to CD as “an “unjustified, invidious and over flogged accusation’’.

He stated the CD claimed that “no fewer than 2000 Igbo youths had been killed by the Nigerian Military beneath the guise of Guidelines of Engagement’’.

He stated that different publication allegations together with “Army Killed one hundred fifty Professional-Biafra Protesters’’ had additionally been severally completely refuted in lots of media platforms by the Nigerian Military.

“It’s the similar place that this rejoinder has soundly adopted.

Also read: Army accused of atrocities against Igbos

“For emphasis and readability, the Nigerian Military as an accountable, morally and professionally sound organisation had variously via its Human Rights Desk on the Military Headquarters, painstakingly investigated allegations of rights violations.

“The outcomes indicated particularly that this declare is fake, malicious and may due to this fact be ignored for the sake of Nigeria.’’

He mentioned that Military was underneath its constitutional authorization to assist Civil Authority and Navy Help to Civil Energy and would proceed to behave in the very best curiosity of the nation.

“This included, de-escalating violence and checkmating safety threats throughout the nation.

“This job should be executed, despite the sordid propaganda and doable politicization of the difficulty by sick which means Nigerians,’’ Musa stated.

In keeping with him, the related authorities within the South East are at liberty to arrange an inquiry into the accusation to get to the roots and finish of the obnoxious and unfounded declare.

“Wanting on the recurrent posture of this allegation, the eighty two Division Nigerian Military needs to state that related authorities within the South East are at liberty to arrange an inquiry into this accusation.

“That is with the view to attending to the roots and finish of this obnoxious and unfounded declare,’’ he mentioned.

- News 24

Tags anambra state killings
