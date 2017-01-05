Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Army did not arrest my deputy, says Borno LG boss

05 January 2017, 17:45

Maiduguri - The Chairman of Kaga Local Government in Borno, Alhaji Lawal Wasaram, on Thursday denied the claim by the Nigerian Army that it had arrested the Vice Chairman of the Council, Malam Mustapha Bukar, for alleged link with the Boko Haram sect.

Wasaram made the denial in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

He said the allegation was not only untrue but a total misinterpretation of facts.

“The attention of my council has been drawn to an allegation made by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live press briefing on Operation Rescue Final on Wednesday.

“The military claimed that they had arrested my Vice Chairman, Malam Mustapha Bukar, and that he is in their custody for complicity with Boko Haram.

“I, therefore, stress that the report was untrue and total misinterpretation of facts. Neither my Vice Chairman nor Councillors are being investigated or detained over any criminal offence.

Also read: Army arrests two Boko Haram LG bosses

“We, therefore, advise that the military issue a press statement to disclaim and exonerate him from this serious allegation before it becomes a potential threat to his life and integrity.

“We also regret that this allegation was already aired live on NTA, Channels and many online media,” Wasaram said.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, in his response, told NAN that the claim was a mistake.

“We have sorted this out since Yesterday. The Vice Chairman of Bama Local Government is the one in our custody and currently being investigated,” said Irabor.

- NAN

- NAN

Tags borno state nigeria boko haram nigerian army security
&nbps;

