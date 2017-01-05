Army did not arrest my deputy, says Borno LG boss

Maiduguri - The Chairman of Kaga Local Government in Borno,
Alhaji Lawal Wasaram, on Thursday denied the claim by the Nigerian Army that it
had arrested the Vice Chairman of the Council, Malam Mustapha Bukar, for
alleged link with the Boko Haram sect.
Wasaram made the denial in a statement made available to the
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.
He said the allegation was not only untrue but a total
misinterpretation of facts.
“The attention of my council has been drawn to an allegation
made by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live press
briefing on Operation Rescue Final on Wednesday.
“The military claimed that they had arrested my Vice
Chairman, Malam Mustapha Bukar, and that he is in their custody for complicity
with Boko Haram.
“I, therefore, stress that the report was untrue and total
misinterpretation of facts. Neither my Vice Chairman nor Councillors are being
investigated or detained over any criminal offence.
“We, therefore, advise that the military issue a press
statement to disclaim and exonerate him from this serious allegation before it
becomes a potential threat to his life and integrity.
“We also regret that this allegation was already aired live
on NTA, Channels and many online media,” Wasaram said.
Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation
Lafiya Dole, in his response, told NAN that the claim was a mistake.
“We have sorted this out since Yesterday. The Vice Chairman
of Bama Local Government is the one in our custody and currently being investigated,”
said Irabor.
- NAN