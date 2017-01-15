Army kills 13 Boko Haram suspects in clearance operations

Maiduguri - The Nigerian Army on Sunday said soldiers killed
13 suspected Boko Haram members during clearance operations in Bomboshe and
Sinbaya in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.
Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public
Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the operations were carried
out on Thursday and Friday.
According to him, the troops also discovered and destroyed
the insurgents’ night market at Boboshe and neutralised five terrorists.
“The Army troop also rescued 58 persons comprising 35 women
and 23 children held in captive by the terrorists.
“During the operations, the troops met stiff resistance from
suspected terrorists, eight of whom were neutralised around Sinbaya.
“As part of the clearance operations of remnants and fleeing
Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, troops have continually carried out
raids, patrols and cordon operations.
“It is in that regards that troops of 112 Task Force
Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted joint
operations with vigilantes and civilian JTF in suspected terrorists hide outs.
“In the last two days, the troops have carried out patrols
and clearance operations in various villages and towns in Dikwa Local
Government Area.
“On Thursday, Jan. 13, with the assistance of some local
vigilantes and civilian JTF, the troops carried out fighting patrols and
clearance operations in Awada and Sinbaya villages.
“They also carried out similar clearance operation at
Anaduwa village where they removed Boko Haram terrorists’ flags and recovered
four Isuzu vehicles and three motorcycles.
“Yesterday (Saturday), they also carried out a joint patrol
to Agulari, Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale villages, including Talwari village,
which served as harbour for the terrorists.
“Although the terrorists have abandoned the locations, the
troops observed traces of their activities such as hoisted Boko Haram flags in
the area.
“Troops also arrested the terrorists’ food store keeper and
recovered two Isuzu vehicles, grinding machines and vehicles workshop tools.
“They recovered five Pump Action Guns, two pumping machines,
eight vehicle tyres and one battery.
“The troops proceeded to Dagumba, Boboshe, Kajeri, Boskoro
and Saleri and cleared the areas.
“The patrol recovered one Toyota truck at Kajeri and
arrested one Boko Haram terrorist in Boskoro village.
“However, one soldier sustained injury during the operation
and is receiving medical attention,’’ the statement stated.
Usman reminded members of the public to always pass
information on suspicious persons in their environment to security agencies.
- NAN