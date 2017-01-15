Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Army kills 13 Boko Haram suspects in clearance operations

15 January 2017, 12:15

Most Read

Related Stories

Maiduguri - The Nigerian Army on Sunday said soldiers killed 13 suspected Boko Haram members during clearance operations in Bomboshe and Sinbaya in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the operations were carried out on Thursday and Friday.

According to him, the troops also discovered and destroyed the insurgents’ night market at Boboshe and neutralised five terrorists.

“The Army troop also rescued 58 persons comprising 35 women and 23 children held in captive by the terrorists.

“During the operations, the troops met stiff resistance from suspected terrorists, eight of whom were neutralised around Sinbaya.

“As part of the clearance operations of remnants and fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, troops have continually carried out raids, patrols and cordon operations.

“It is in that regards that troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted joint operations with vigilantes and civilian JTF in suspected terrorists hide outs.

Also read: Army kills 10 terrorists in reprisal attack, 3 soldiers dead

“In the last two days, the troops have carried out patrols and clearance operations in various villages and towns in Dikwa Local Government Area.

“On Thursday, Jan. 13, with the assistance of some local vigilantes and civilian JTF, the troops carried out fighting patrols and clearance operations in Awada and Sinbaya villages.

“They also carried out similar clearance operation at Anaduwa village where they removed Boko Haram terrorists’ flags and recovered four Isuzu vehicles and three motorcycles.

“Yesterday (Saturday), they also carried out a joint patrol to Agulari, Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale villages, including Talwari village, which served as harbour for the terrorists.

“Although the terrorists have abandoned the locations, the troops observed traces of their activities such as hoisted Boko Haram flags in the area.

“Troops also arrested the terrorists’ food store keeper and recovered two Isuzu vehicles, grinding machines and vehicles workshop tools.

“They recovered five Pump Action Guns, two pumping machines, eight vehicle tyres and one battery.

“The troops proceeded to Dagumba, Boboshe, Kajeri, Boskoro and Saleri and cleared the areas.

“The patrol recovered one Toyota truck at Kajeri and arrested one Boko Haram terrorist in Boskoro village.

“However, one soldier sustained injury during the operation and is receiving medical attention,’’ the statement stated.

Usman reminded members of the public to always pass information on suspicious persons in their environment to security agencies.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN

Tags nigerian army nigeria boko haram security national
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Mrs Buhari prays for families of fallen soldiers

15 January 2017, 12:15
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.