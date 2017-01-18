Army places N500 000 bounty on suicide bombers

Abuja - The Nigerian Army has declared a cash reward of N500 000 for any person that volunteers information that can lead to the arrest of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) suicide bombers and their accomplices.

The Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, yesterday, said it was visibly worried at the current state of suicide bombings in the country.

The statement read: “The spate of suicide bombings in the North-East and in particular, Maiduguri and Madagali metropolis, is assuming a disturbing proportion.



“Consequently, the Nigerian Army is offering a reward of N500 000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.”



- News 24