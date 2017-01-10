Army releases 1 250 cleared Boko Haram suspects

Maiiduguri - The Nigeria Army on Monday said it has released 1 250 Boko Haram suspects who have been cleared of no links with insurgency.
Brig Gen Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the army, disclosed this when the Head of Sub Delegation of ICRC, Mr Beat Mosimann, visited him at the Maimalari canton-ment in Maiduguri.
Ezugwu according to Vanguard said that the cleared suspects were released in about seven batches after being cleared of having no link with Boko Haram insurgency.
Ezugwu said the release was on the order of the Chief or Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, adding that more detainees would be freed in January, reports Daily Post.
“We are keeping this on the regular release because the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Burutai, wants us to ensure that it is only people who have contact and connection with Boko Haram that have insurgency issues to sort that should be detained so that those who do not have contact should be released.
“By the end of this January and February another batch of detainees would be cleared.
“The ICRC wants us to collaborate in the area of welfare for our detainees and we have assured them that we are going to continue doing our best interms of welfare in accordance with international prac-tice.
- News 24