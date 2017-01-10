Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Army releases 1 250 cleared Boko Haram suspects

Maiiduguri - The Nigeria Army on Monday said it has released 1 250 Boko Haram suspects who have been cleared of no links with insurgency.

Brig Gen Victor Ezug­wu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the army, disclosed this when the Head of Sub Delegation of ICRC, Mr Beat Mosi­mann, visited him at the Maimalari canton-ment in Maiduguri.

Ezugwu according to Vanguard said that the cleared suspects were released in about sev­en batches after being cleared of having no link with Boko Haram insur­gency.

Ezugwu said the release was on the order of the Chief or Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, adding that more detainees would be freed in January, reports Daily Post.

“We are keeping this on the regular release be­cause the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Bu­rutai, wants us to ensure that it is only people who have contact and connection with Boko Haram that have insur­gency issues to sort that should be detained so that those who do not have contact should be released.

“By the end of this January and February another batch of detain­ees would be cleared.

“The ICRC wants us to collaborate in the area of welfare for our de­tainees and we have as­sured them that we are going to continue doing our best interms of wel­fare in accordance with international prac-tice.

