Army repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

Yola - Soldiers on Tuesday repelled an early morning attack
by fleeing Boko Haram insurgent on Dar village in Madagali Local Government
Area of Adamawa.
Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf
Mohammed, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security
operatives in the areas.
He lauded the efforts of security agencies and local
vigilantes, and urged for more support to secure the area.
Also confirming the development, spokesman of 28 Task-Force
Battalion, Mubi, Maj. Akintoye Badare, said the attack was successfully
repelled with no casualty on the military side.
“All I can confirmed to you now is that there was attack on
Dar village but we successfully repelled it; no casualty on our side,” Badare
said.
He said that the situation in the area had since normalized
while soldiers remain on full alert.
It could be recalled that a twin blast on Dec. 9, 2016 at
the Madagali market resulted in the death of many people.
NAN