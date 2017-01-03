The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Army repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

Yola - Soldiers on Tuesday repelled an early morning attack by fleeing Boko Haram insurgent on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security operatives in the areas.

He lauded the efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes, and urged for more support to secure the area.

Also confirming the development, spokesman of 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, Maj. Akintoye Badare, said the attack was successfully repelled with no casualty on the military side.

Also read: Army say Shekau’s end near, 15 terrorists killed in Borno

“All I can confirmed to you now is that there was attack on Dar village but we successfully repelled it; no casualty on our side,” Badare said.

He said that the situation in the area had since normalized while soldiers remain on full alert.

It could be recalled that a twin blast on Dec. 9, 2016 at the Madagali market resulted in the death of many people.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN