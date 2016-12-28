Arrested Boko Haram commander warns of attacks on Abuja

Abuja - One of the fleeing fighters of the Boko Haram sect arrested by officials of a security agency in Abuja has confessed that there are so many of his colleagues in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents, Punch reports.

A statement issued on Tuesday night by the spokesman for the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, said the suspect who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at 4.30pm at Utako Market.



According to him, the suspect was apprehended “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”



The statement said the suspected Boko Haram fighter had, however, “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents.”



While calling on the residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, Madaki said the organisation was out to ensure the safety of properties and lives of the residents.



While handing over the suspect to the Nigerian Army at the Mabila Barracks, the Marshal-General of AMAC Marshal, Kasim Chicha, said the organisation was out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council.

News24 previously reported that authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council have arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect.



- News 24