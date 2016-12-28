Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

Arrested Boko Haram commander warns of attacks on Abuja

28 December 2016, 14:14

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - One of the fleeing fighters of the Boko Haram sect arrested by officials of a security agency in Abuja has confessed that there are so many of his colleagues in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents, Punch reports.

A statement issued on Tuesday night by the spokesman for the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, said the suspect who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at 4.30pm at Utako Market.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

The statement said the suspected Boko Haram fighter had, however, “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents.”

While calling on the residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, Madaki said the organisation was out to ensure the safety of properties and lives of the residents.

While handing over the suspect to the Nigerian Army at the Mabila Barracks, the Marshal-General of AMAC Marshal, Kasim Chicha, said the organisation was out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council.

News24 previously reported that authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council have arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

- News 24

Tags boko haram abuja terrorism
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Niger Delta militants say they are ready for dialogue

28 December 2016, 12:44
(IStock)

(IStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.