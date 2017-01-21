Bama council boss kidnapped in Maiduguri

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Maiduguri - Modu Guja, chairman of Bama local government in Borno state has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen,reports Naij

The government official was kidnapped by men who were riding a tricycle, popularly called Keke Napep in Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, a police source said that Guja was kidnapped on Friday evening at his home on Lagos Street in Maiduguri.

“We just received an information from top a government official of Borno state that the Caretaker Chairman of Bama local government areas of Borno state, Ali Guja, was taken away from his residence at Lagos street, Maiduguri, by two unknown men who came in a keke Napep tricycle.

Guja is the first serving government official in Borno state to be abducted in the last four years.

Guja's vice chairman was arrested two weeks ago by military personnel for alleged hiding a Boko Haram terrorist in the home of another council chairman.

