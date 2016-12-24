Hello 

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Bauchi Commissioner resigns

24 December 2016, 17:27

Bauchi - The Bauchi State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barau Ningi, has resigned his appointment.

Ningi, while tendering his resignation as commissioner and a member of the state executive council yesterday, accused Governor Abdullahi Mohammed Abubakar of adopting hostile, aggressive and intimidating posture to scare all and sundry from offering good, frank, sincere and honest advice to his administration.

He alleged that the governor was unaccommodating, debilitating and non-adviser friendly to all the commissioners.

Ningi stated: “This is why so many things in the administration are in the wrong direction. It appears you’re the governor prefers to listen to illiterates and sycophants.

“Your Excellency, this sycophancy is your creation. Everybody is now compelled to tell you what you want to hear. The executive council is a mere rubber stamp, ratifying anticipatory approvals only.”

He said good advisers were lacking in the administration, as the governor had adopted a negative and frightening posture.

“I am sure your Excellency cannot recall the number of times you shout at me merely because I offered simple suggestion and pieces of advice and embarrassment I received,” he recalled.

- News 24

Tags bauchi state resignation
