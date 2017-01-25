The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

BBOG asks Buhari to resign

Abuja - Aisha Yesufu, one of the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, (BBOG) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Yesufu in reaction to President Buhari's letter to the Senate on why he cannot sack and prosecute the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, said if the president has any shred of honour, character & integrity he should resign.

The co-convener of the BBOG, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, January, 24 and Wednesday, January 25, called out the president saying if he can clear someone that stole N200m from vulnerable IDPS in this type of recession then imagine what he would have done in abundance.



