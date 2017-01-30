Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Bello cracks whip on corrupt Niger chairmen

Niger - Niger State government is set to conduct an audit of local government councils amid indications of financial abuse by some chairpersons.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, warned chairmen found wanting for misappropriation of public funds belonging to their councils would be dealt with accordingly.

“I want a forensic audit of each local government council by the office of the Auditor –General for local government,” said the governor.

“Any local government chairman found wanting will be suspended,” he warned.

He has also directed the Commissioner for Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to conduct a forensic audit of the account books and financial transactions of all local government affected in non-payment of salaries with a view to bringing them to book.

Bello was speaking after swearing in the new Suleja Local Government Council Chairman, Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, in Government House, Minna.

Bello urged public office holders to put the interests of the people ahead of theirs.

“You are elected to serve the people not for your own selfish interests.

If you don’t want to be accountable to the people, then, don’t seek elective office or take political appointment.”

Maje replaced Ahmed Diko Kazeem, who was removed in November last year over allegations of abuse of office.

- CAJ News