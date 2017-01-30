Bello cracks whip on corrupt Niger chairmen

Niger - Niger State government is set to conduct an audit of local
government councils amid indications of financial abuse by some chairpersons.
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, warned chairmen found wanting for misappropriation of
public funds belonging to their councils would be dealt with accordingly.
“I want a forensic audit of each local government council
by the office of the Auditor –General for local government,” said the governor.
“Any local government chairman found wanting will be
suspended,” he warned.
He has also directed the Commissioner for Government and
Chieftaincy Affairs to conduct a forensic audit of the account books and
financial transactions of all local government affected in non-payment of
salaries with a view to bringing them to book.
Bello was speaking after swearing in the new Suleja Local
Government Council Chairman, Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, in Government
House, Minna.
Bello urged public office holders to put the interests of
the people ahead of theirs.
“You are elected to serve the people not for your own
selfish interests.
If you don’t want to be accountable to the people, then,
don’t seek elective office or take political appointment.”
Maje replaced Ahmed Diko Kazeem, who was removed
in November last year over allegations of abuse of office.
- CAJ News