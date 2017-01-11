Bishop Oyedepo speaks on his retirement after Adeboye stepped down

Lagos - Following the sudden retirement of the Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it was widely reported that General Overseers of other churches who have been in the saddle for more than 20 years would have to step down.



The move by the RCCG’s pastor comes in line with the Financial Regulations Council, FRC’s regulation which stipulates that heads of all registered churches, mosques and civil society should not exceed the 20 years mark in office.



Subsequently, the founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has said he was not going to retire and would remain in charge of the church as he has been for the past 35 years.



According to him, no authority or law can frustrate his apostolic calling.

“If you heard or saw anything in the newspapers or anywhere that the G.O has retired, it’s a lie of the devil. In our spiritual family tree we don’t retire. Someone asked Kenneth Copeland ” are you stepping down”, he replied, ‘no I’m stepping up’.



Copeland ministered for 6 hrs straight at 80 yrs of age.” Men and brethren settle down and enjoy my being here. I’m going to be here for a very long time. I spoke to my father in the Lord ( Pastor Adeboye ) in person and he said let them enjoy the confusion for a moment’.



I believe in the covenant of 120yrs. I can preach for 10 services now and that proves I have many more years before I go. If you hear anything, it’s illegal and not passed into law. I’m not serving or earning anything from any body or government. No government can determine the constitution of the church and they know. I was called by God into the prophetic in 1981 and the apostolic ministry in 1992. No authority or law can frustrate an apostolic calling if it’s from God. Forget my height oo. All the demons in Nigeria know who’s who. Just relax.”







