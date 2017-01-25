Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Boko Haram abducts many women, kills 3 in Borno village

25 January 2017, 07:23

Maiduguri -  An unspecified number of women have been abducted in Ndagu village, Askira-Uba local government area of Borno state.

Quoting a security source, The Nation said the fresh Boko Haram attack happened on Sunday.

“The insurgents came in their numbers and set the entire village ablaze,” the source said.

“At least three people were killed in the attack.”

Vanguard reports that the terrorists came into the village in two Hilux vehicles, armed with AK-47 rifles and petrol bombs, with which they used to wreak havoc without confrontation

Ibrahim Askira, a resident of the village, reportedly said residents of the community are now at the mercy of the insurgents because of inadequate security for people in the area.

“As I speak with you now, many people who fled to the bush have not returned. We are not sure what has happened to them. They took away many women that we are not yet sure of the number,” Aminu, a local hunter, said.

“The people in this village are completely traumatized due to this attack. We cannot be sure of our next sleep. I call on the security to be more proactive in dealing with these Boko Haram boys. If the security agents leave us like this, they will finish us.”

- News 24

