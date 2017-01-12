Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Boko Haram: Army recovers corpses of 15 soldiers, officer declared missing

Maiduguri- The corpses of some of the soldiers declared missing during an operation to dislodge Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on October 16, 2016 have been found.

The corpses are that of an officer and fifteen soldiers, reports Premium Times.

Their dead bodies were recovered in a major river northeast of the country.

The sixteen personnel were part of the 46 declared missing during the operation.

Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole who made the announcement, said the soldiers were found dead in River Yobe,

Irabor said the departed soldiers included K. Yusuf, a lieutenant colonel.

Prior to his kidnapping and ultimate death, Mr. Yusuf was the commander of Nigerian Army 223 Tank Battalion

They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours.

News 24 recalls that about 83 soldiers manning a Forward Operation Base in Gashigar, Borno State, went missing in a major Boko Haram attack on the evening of October 16, 2016.ficially declared missing



