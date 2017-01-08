Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

5 soldiers killed as Boko Haram springs surprise attack on Army in Yobe

Damaturu - Boko Haram insurgents have attacked an Army Brigade, the 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State.

The attack took place on Saturday evening.

The insurgents according to Sahara Reporters came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and launched superior firepower on the military formation before they were repelled.

About 5 soldiers including a Captain were said to have been killed in the surprise attack.

The Captain who was killed in the attack was a medical doctor recently posted to Buni Yadi, reports The Nation

The casualty on the side of Boko Haram is yet to be disclosed, but another military source disclosed that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies were seen scattered in the bush.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops.

This is the first time the 27 Task Brigade has suffered a heavy attack from Boko Haram since its relocation from Damaturu to Buni Yadi in 2015.

Buni Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government, was taken over by the insurgents for almost a year before it was recaptured by the military in May 2015.

Saturday's attack on 27 Task Force Brigade is coming barely two weeks after the insurgents are said to be in disarray in the North -east following their dislodgement from Camp Zero, the last strongest fortress of the insurgents in the Sambisa forest.

- News 24