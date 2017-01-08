Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

5 soldiers killed as Boko Haram springs surprise attack on Army in Yobe

08 January 2017, 14:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Damaturu - Boko Haram insurgents have attacked an Army Brigade, the 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State.

The attack took place on Saturday evening.

The insurgents according to Sahara Reporters came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and launched superior firepower on the military formation before they were repelled.

About 5 soldiers including a Captain were said to have been killed in the surprise attack.

The Captain who was killed in the attack was a medical doctor recently posted to Buni Yadi, reports The Nation

The casualty on the side of Boko Haram is yet to be disclosed, but another military source disclosed that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies were seen scattered in the bush.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops.

This is the first time the 27 Task Brigade has suffered a heavy attack from Boko Haram since its relocation from Damaturu to Buni Yadi in 2015.

Buni Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government, was taken over by the insurgents for almost a year before it was recaptured by the military in May 2015.

Saturday's attack on 27 Task Force Brigade is coming barely two weeks after the insurgents are said to be in disarray in the North -east following their dislodgement from Camp Zero, the last strongest fortress of the insurgents in the Sambisa forest.

- News 24

Tags yobe state boko haram
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ambode may drop five commissioners

08 January 2017, 12:32
This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.