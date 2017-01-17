Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Boko Haram claims responsibility for attack on University of Maiduguri

17 January 2017, 10:06

Maiduguri - Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on Monday.

News 24 recalls that suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers had attacked a mosque and another location within the university on Monday.

The attack carried out by a 7-year old suicide bomber killed a university professor and 3 others and injured 17 others.

Shekau released an audio in Hausa on Monday night claiming they carried out the attack because the university was mixing "Islam with democracy."

“The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it,” Shekau said in the recording.

“We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God?

“You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it.”

- News 24

Father states he helped police take pictures of slain son

16 January 2017, 19:01
Boko Haram’s leader Abubakar Shekau. (File, AP)

