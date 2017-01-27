Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Boko Haram: Corpers return to Adamawa after five years

27 January 2017, 17:07

Adamawa - The National Youth Service corps orientation camp in Adamawa State which was closed five years ago by the Federal Government due to the activities of the Boko Haram sect has been reopened, Punch reports.

The camp was reopened for corps members deployed in the state for the NYSC 2017/2018 service year.

The state Governor, Mohammed Jibrilla,  while speaking  at the temporary NYSC camp at the state Polytechnic, Yola, said he was elated at the return of corpers  to the state.

Jibrilla further pointed out that corps members would, however, not be posted to Michika and Madagali Local Governments areas and other places considered unsafe.

He said the return of the NYSC members would further boost the image of Adamawa as a peaceful state after the insurgents had been rooted out of Sambisa Forest.

Also,  the NYSC director in Adamawa State Mohammed Abubakar, said to further safeguard the lives of NYSC members serving in the state, every corps member would be strictly monitored by the Divisional Police officers in their places of primary assignment.

“They will also be given the telephone numbers of the state Commissioner of Police, the Director of Department of State Services, the LGA chairmen, zonal police commanders and traditional rulers and vigilante commanders in their places of primary assignment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NYSC has deployed 2, 650 graduates in Bauchi State for the one-year mandatory national service.

The State Coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Afolayan James, said this on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony and opening of the three week’s orientation course for the corps members at the NYSC camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa LGA of the state.


He urged the youths to obey the rules and respect camp officials so that they would get clear understanding of the scheme’s objectives.


In his remark, the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar,  maintained that NYSC had remained an enduring vehicle not only for national integration but for the inculcation of positive citizenship and leadership values, patriotism as well as selfless service in the youths.

- News 24

Tags boko haram nysc adamawa state
