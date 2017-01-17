Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Boko Haram halts progress against stunted growth

17 January 2017, 20:30

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Boko Haram and resultant food insecurity are worsening the prevalence of stunted growth among children in Nigeria.

Nigeria has the highest number of stunted children in sub-Saharan Africa, and second highest globally. Some 33 percent of all children under five are classified as stunted.

The United Nations Children’s Fund expressed concern child malnutrition has been on a decline between 1990 and 2015 but current challenges were hampering progress.

The more dangerous form of malnutrition – wasting - is highest in the north where the Boko Haram has caused untold hardship.

Approximately 2,6 million Nigerian under five children are affected by severe acute malnutrition.

Also read: Boko Haram leader Shekau's new hideout uncovered

This accounts for one tenth of the global total.

These children are nine times likely to die than well nourished children.

It is feared if not treated about 500 000 of them will die.

“Even in states with low prevalence of severe acute malnutrition, still large populations are malnourished,” said a UNICEF spokesperson.

There is belief of a correlation between the nutritional status of a child and the mother.

More women are becoming malnourished in Nigeria with the situation worst in the north.

The majority of women with malnourished children are poor, uneducated and have limited access to health, water and sanitation

 

- CAJ News

Tags boko haram abuja progress terrorism growth
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari’s 46 non-career Ambassadorial nominees referred for screening

17 January 2017, 19:34
This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.