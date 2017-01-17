Boko Haram halts progress against stunted growth

Abuja - The Boko Haram and resultant food
insecurity are worsening the prevalence of stunted growth among children in
Nigeria.
Nigeria has the highest number of stunted children in sub-Saharan
Africa, and second highest globally. Some 33 percent of all children under five
are classified as stunted.
The United Nations Children’s Fund expressed concern child
malnutrition has been on a decline between 1990 and 2015 but current challenges
were hampering progress.
The more dangerous form of malnutrition – wasting - is
highest in the north where the Boko Haram has caused untold hardship.
Approximately 2,6 million Nigerian under five children are
affected by severe acute malnutrition.
This accounts for one tenth of the global total.
These children are nine times likely to die than well
nourished children.
It is feared if not treated about 500 000 of them will die.
“Even in states with low prevalence of severe acute
malnutrition, still large populations are malnourished,” said a UNICEF
spokesperson.
There is belief of a correlation between the nutritional
status of a child and the mother.
More women are becoming malnourished in Nigeria with the
situation worst in the north.
The majority of women with malnourished children are poor,
uneducated and have limited access to health, water and sanitation
- CAJ News