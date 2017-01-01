Hello 

FULL TEXT: Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians.

Boko Haram leader Shekau's new hideout uncovered

01 January 2017, 10:38

Borno - After being forced to relocate from Sambisa forest, factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, now has a new hideout.

Shekau and his men reportedly fled to areas on the edge of the forest, islets on Lake Chad as well as villages on the Cameroon border.

“They were sighted in large numbers in … the Kala-Balge area,” said a vigilante helping in the fight, referring to a region near Cameroon.

A source told AFP, Shekau has since been spotted in Pulka village near Gwoza on the Cameroonian border — and is currently believed to be hiding in a forest in Kala-Balge.

- AFP

Tags boko haram abubakar shekau nigeria terrorism
Army say Shekau’s end near, 15 terrorists killed in Borno

01 January 2017, 09:09
A screengrab from a video released by the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram and obtained by AFP shows the leader of the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau delivering a speech. (Boko Haram, AFP)

