Boko Haram members ambush military escort, kill 8 civilians

Maiduguri - Boko Haram insurgents have attacked troops of operation Lafiya Dole who were escorting some vehicles from Maiduguri to Damboa in Borno.

According to TheCable, the insurgents killed eight civilians, and two soldiers.



A military source said the insurgents hijacked two commercial vehicles and drove them into Sambisa forest.

The bodies of the victims, including the two soldiers, were brought to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital morgue on Saturday evening.

The military is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

