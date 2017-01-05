'Boko Haram members are already in Lagos, Ibadan'

Ibadan - An arrested member of the Boko Haram terror group has revealed that members of the sect are already strategically positioned in Lagos and Ibadan, Oyo state capital, Herald reports.



The arrested suspect who gave his name as Alkali after his arrest confessed that he fled the terrorists den in Sambisa forest in December 2016 following increasing attacks by troops on Operation Lafiya Dole.

According to Tribune Online, the suspect who was apprehended on Sunday, January 1 in Alalubosa GRA of the Ibadan metropolis confessed to being a key member of the sect.



Alkali who has since been put behind bars in police custody further revealed that he was in charge of the dangerous weapons deployed by the terrorist group.



A source within the Police Force who pleaded anonymity said: “The man was arrested on Sunday night by security agents from the Iyaganku Division of the Oyo State Police Command.



The source further revealed that the suspect while under investigation at the Iyaganku Division confessed that he fled from Sambisa Forest in Borno State and got to Mobil, Ring Road, Ibadan on foot.



He added: “He was immediately accosted by some Hausa people who are plying their trade there. They immediately called the attention of their leader who subjected him to a round of interrogation.



“He however fled from them under questioning, only to be seen at the Alalubosa GRA area by some residents who were curious of his appearance and way of dressing.



“The residents of Alalubosa GRA immediately notified the Iyaganku Division of the state police command who sent a team of security personnel to effect his arrest and he was eventually taken to the police station.



“Under interrogation at the police station, he made some confessional statement, claiming that he is a Boko Haram member from Borno State and that he fled from the Sambisa Forest, following the invasion and capture of the place by the Nigerian Army.



“He is presently held in the inner custody of the cell at the state CID as he said he was not the only person that escaped from Sambisa Forest.



“The suspect said he came to Ibadan with some other members of the Boko Haram sect, adding that some are already in Lagos.”

Meanwhile Boko Haram has emerged the deadliest terror group in the world with its death toll in Nigeria’s neighbouring countries increasing by 157 percent between 2011 and 2015 according to News24.





- News 24