Boko Haram members, motorbikes intercepted in Bara

Abuja - The Nigerian Army has arrested four suspected Boko Haram members in the in Bara area in Borno State.

While allegedly fleeing troops after the dislodgement and occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo at Sambisa forest, the suspects have been intercepted along with 100 motorcycles at the outskirts of the town.

They have been named as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade arrested the suspects under the ongoing Operation Lafiya Dole.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director of Army Public Relations, confirmed the breakthrough.

“The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation,” he added.

– CAJ News

