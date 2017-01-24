Boko Haram 'now using babies' in suicide bombings, Nigeria officials say

Cape Town – Female suicide bombers in
Nigeria are reportedly now carrying babies to avoid detection in their attacks,
a report has said.
According to BBC, on January 13, two
women detonated their devised in a town called Madagali, killing themselves,
two babies and four others.
The report said that the two managed
to pass a checkpoint after they were thought to be ordinary civilians, as they
carried infants.
"The two women
carrying infants... were not stopped, and exploded their own devices
past the security point,” the report said.
Officials said the use of babies could signal a "dangerous" trend.
The incident took
place just a few weeks after two girl suicide bombers blew themselves up, again
at a checkpoint, outside the city of Maiduguri
The teenagers
detonated their explosives when they were stopped for a search.
Three civilians were
wounded.
Boko Haram has used scores of females in suicide bombings, with suspicions that most of these women would have been kidnapped.
The group's seven-year old Islamic uprising has killed more than 20 000 people.
- News24