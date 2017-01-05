'Boko Haram rated the world's deadliest terrorist group'

Abuja - Boko Haram has emerged the deadliest terror group in the world with its death toll in Nigeria’s neighbouring countries increasing by 157 percent between 2011 and 2015.

This is according to the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), through its Global Terrorism Index, where it rates the sect ahead of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Taliban and Al-Qaeda.



Between 2011 and 2015, IEP said Boko Haram had slain over 15 000 people although the figure is seen as conservative amid reports the figure could be as high as 20 000.



ISIL and Taliban are said to have killed over 12 000 each while the Al-Qaeda has killed some 10 000 civilians during the period.



However, IEP noted of deaths caused by terrorism decreased by 10 percent to 29 376 in 2015, reversing a four-year upward trend. It makes 2015 the second deadliest year on record.



This constitutes a 32 percent reduction, attributed to successful military interventions against Boko Haram and ISIL.

Iraq and Nigeria had the biggest decreases with 5 556 fewer deaths.



While attacks in Nigeria are said to have decreased, a massive death toll was recorded in Cameroon, Niger and Chad, according to IEP’s Global Terror Index.

- CAJ News