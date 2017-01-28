Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Boko Haram sacks military base

Maiduguri - Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have invaded a military base/camp of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in Kamuya village of Buratai ward of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, reports New Telegraph.

During the attack, the insurgents allegedly sacked the soldiers at their duty post, before carting away arms and ammunition.

Reports from some sources in the village revealed that five soldiers were feared dead while seven others were injured.

Also, three civilians were missing after the attack.

Kamuya is located about 6 kilometres to Buratai, the ancestral home of the Chief of Army Staff, Leuitenant General Tukur Buratai.

The incident according to Vanguard took place on Wednesday, but due to lack of telecommunication network in the area, as it was hitherto vandalized by the sect, the information had to be delayed before reaching the press.







