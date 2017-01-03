Hello 

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Boko Haram violence worsening Chad crises

03 January 2017, 20:45

Lagos - The Boko Haram crisis, among other problems in the region, have left more than 8 million people chronically vulnerable in Chad.

This is almost two thirds of the population.

Among these are 389 000 refugees from Nigeria, the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), food insecurity, displacement and health emergencies, exacerbated by climate risks and low human development are precipitating the crisis.

Of the over 8 million vulnerable, more than 4,7 million people, 52 percent of whom are women, require humanitarian assistance and support to strengthen their livelihoods.

Over the past two years the crisis in the Lake Chad basin has also resulted in internal displacement of 105 000 people and the return of 12 000 Chadians from Nigeria and Niger to the Lake region.

Also read: Boko Haram leader Shekau's new hideout uncovered

Urgent multi-sectoral assistance is required for the most vulnerable.

“For all these people in situations of displacement, it is necessary to envisage durable solutions to facilitate their reintegration in the absence of immediate prospects of return,” OCHA said.

Chad is among countries suffering the eight-year insurgency by the Boko Haram.

– CAJ News

- CAJ News

Tags boko haram chad security
