Boko Haram's 'Count down Timers' used to detonate explosives discovered

Maiduguri - The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has discovered "Count down Timers" used by Boko Haram terrorists to detonate explosives.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Maiduguri said that the instruments were discovered by men of the Disaster Management Unit of the command at the scene of Sunday’s bomb blast in Kalari area of the state capital.



"The digital timer countdown displayed served the purpose of allowing the planter of bomb or suicide bomber to know the time to explode his Improvised Explosive Device.Since we now know what they are using; the security agencies would trace the roots of where these gadgets are coming from.



"To this end, we appeal to people to be vigilant and proactive in their respective environment. They should also assist the security agencies with relevant information to nip Boko Haram activities and other crimes in the bud," the commandant said.

Meanwhile the Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday said it has arrested four fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos according to News24.



DSS in a statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo added that a commander of the terror group was arrested in Okene, Kogi State.



The statement said the terrorists fled their locations in the North East following the ongoing military operations in that region.

- News 24