Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Bomb scare rocks Ebonyi

Ebonyi - There was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area, Vanguard reports.



The situation caused members of the community to scamper for safety even as the State Police Command assured that there was no reason for such alarm.

Confirming the situation to Vanguard, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu said a resident of the area, Okoro Chikaodiri had gone to Onu Ezeukwu Uzor stream in the area where he saw an object suspected to be IED and immediately raised the alarm. “The guy quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. The DPO then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/





The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu while confirming the situation, said a resident of the area, Okoro Chikaodiri had gone to Onu Ezeukwu Uzor stream in the area where he saw an object suspected to be IED and immediately raised the alarm.



“The guy quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. The DPO then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.

“The object has been removed and taken to workshop at the command headquarters Abakaliki for analysis. The result of the analysis is being awaited. The public should go about their lawful business because the case has been taken care of”, he said.



Madu noted that the yuletide was hitch-free except for few cases of theft involving car battery and cassettes and warned that anyone caught with items belonging to any vehicle will be arrested and prosecuted.

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/





was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/





was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/





was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/





was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/





was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/









- News 24