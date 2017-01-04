Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Bomb scare rocks Ebonyi

04 January 2017, 16:42

Most Read

Related Stories

Ebonyi - There was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area, Vanguard reports.

The situation caused members of the community to scamper for safety even as the State Police Command assured that there was no reason for such alarm.

Confirming the situation to Vanguard, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu said a resident of the area, Okoro Chikaodiri had gone to Onu Ezeukwu Uzor stream in the area where he saw an object suspected to be IED and immediately raised the alarm. “The guy quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. The DPO then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu while confirming the situation, said a resident of the area, Okoro Chikaodiri had gone to Onu Ezeukwu Uzor stream in the area where he saw an object suspected to be IED and immediately raised the alarm.

“The guy quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. The DPO then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.

“The object has been removed and taken to workshop at the command headquarters Abakaliki for analysis. The result of the analysis is being awaited. The public should go about their lawful business because the case has been taken care of”, he said.

Madu noted that the yuletide was hitch-free except for few cases of theft involving car battery and cassettes and warned that anyone caught with items belonging to any vehicle will be arrested and prosecuted.

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/

was uneasiness and usual tension Wednesday at Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state following reports of an objected suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED, otherwise known as bomb discovered in the area.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/bomb-scare-rocks-ebonyi/


- News 24

Tags ebonyi state bomb scare
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Nigerian escapes from Indian prison

04 January 2017, 16:42
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.