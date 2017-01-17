Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Bomb scare rocks Lagos

Lagos - The Lagos State Government on Monday allayed the fears of residents on a substance suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was allegedly dropped in a manhole in a street in Agege.

It said that there was no cause for alarm.

The development forced residents to scamper for safety following the discovery and a bomb scare. But, rising from its monthly Security Council Meeting, chaired by Governor Akinwumi Ambode, the government urged the people to go about their normal businesses.



Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, who briefed reporters at the end of the meeting alongside service commanders of security formations and top government functionaries, said security agencies responded swiftly to the development and found out that the substance was just pieces of thrash dropped in the manhole.



- News 24