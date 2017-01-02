Hello 

Borno official arrested for hiding Boko Haram commander

02 January 2017, 19:05

Abuja - A serving local government chairman in Borno State, Shettima Mafa, was last week arrested and detained by the military for allegedly keeping a suspected Boko Haram militant in his Maiduguri home, Premium Times reports.

News of his arrest, which began as a rumours, suddenly generated an uproar in the state when it began to trend in the social media.

The Borno State government confirmed the incident on Sunday, describing it as a “worrisome twist” in the war against Boko Haram insurgency.

At the weekend, the news got to the media that a council chairman, whose local government was one of the strongholds of Boko Haram, was picked by the military for allegedly keeping a suspected insurgent in his house.

He was said to have been picked from his home to the military barracks. He has not been released since then.

The authorities at the 7 Division Nigeria Army, Maiduguri and those in the Theater Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, have not issued any statement to this effect.

Apparently embarrassed by the trending news about one of its most “trusted” council chairmen, the Borno government released a statement on the matter.

The statement, released by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said the government doubted the complicity of the council chairman in the activities of Boko Haram.

Meanwhile after being forced to relocate from Sambisa forest, factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, now has a new hideout according to News24.

Shekau and his men reportedly fled to areas on the edge of the forest, islets on Lake Chad as well as villages on the Cameroon border.

- News 24

Tags boko haram borno state terrorism
File: AFP

File: AFP

&nbps;

