Air force aplogises over Rann airstrike mishap

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has expressed regret and sadness at the deadly accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann where scores of people have been killed.

The bombing at the refugee camp in Kala Balge area of Borno State on Tuesday left at least 52 people dead and more than 100 injured.

“The loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident is deeply regretted,”

NAF said in a statement by Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, Director of Public Relations and Information.

He said while available information was “sketchy, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, was taking appropriate steps to avail details of the incident.

“The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation,” stated Irabor.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari described the incident as a “regrettable operational mistake.”

- CAJ News